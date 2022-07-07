Woman accused of March shooting at Genesis West sentenced to probation

A Davenport woman accused of shooting a man during a fight in the Genesis West emergency room lobby must serve up to three years of probation after entering a plea agreement.

Gsani N. Bogan, 21, shot Fahsheed T. Rush, 20, in the leg at 12:47 a.m. March 9 as the two fought, according to Scott County court records and the Davenport Police Department.

As part of an agreement with the Scott County Attorney’s Office, Bogan pleaded guilty to reckless use of a firearm and being a felon in possession of a firearm or offensive weapon in relation to the shooting, according to court records. In return, a charge was dropped for the use of a dangerous weapon in the commission of a crime.

District Judge Mark Fowler gave Bogan five-year prison terms on each charge that were suspended in favor of the probation, court records state. The actual length of Bogan’s probation will be dependent on the evaluation of her probation officer.

Should the suspended part of the sentence be imposed, the prison term for the two charges would be served concurrently to each other.

Requirements of Bogan’s probation include getting mental health and substance abuse evaluations and successfully completing any recommended treatments. She must also refrain from having or using alcohol or illegal substances. Bogan must also submit to random and unannounced drug testing.

When determining the sentence, Fowler had available to him a report on Bogan’s background developed from a pre-sentence investigation, according to court records.

Such reports are meant to help a judge determine the appropriate sentence.

Bogan was also sentenced to a suspended 10-year prison in a heroin case in which she was accused of violating her probation, court records state.

She was also given three years of probation in that case, and that sentence is concurrent to the sentence in the shooting case.

Rush, also of Davenport, was charged with misdemeanor assault because of the Genesis incident, court records state.

Footage from hospital security cameras shows Rush punching Bogan in the face. The case against Rush was dismissed in May.

Court records state there was a plea agreement, but that document was not listed in the case file.