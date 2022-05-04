Woman accused of March shooting at Genesis West takes plea

A Davenport woman accused of shooting a man while the two argued in the Genesis West emergency room lobby is scheduled for sentencing in July after accepting a plea deal.

Gsani N. Bogan, 21, shot Fahsheed T. Rush, 20, in the leg at 12:47 a.m. March 9 as the two fought in the lobby, according to Scott County court records and the Davenport Police Department. Footage from hospital security cameras shows Rush punching Bogan in the face.

While fighting, Bogan produced a handgun, which the pair struggled over, and fired two shots with one hitting Rush in the leg and causing property damage, according to police and court records. Multiple people were in the lobby at the time of the shooting, but no bystanders were injured.

Authorities initially charged Bogan with reckless use of a firearm, willful injury causing bodily injury and use of a dangerous weapon in the commission of a crime, but on March 18 the willful injury charge was changed to felon in possession of a firearm or offensive weapon, according to court records.

She pleaded guilty to the reckless use and felon in possession charges on Friday. In return for her plea, the Scott County Attorney’s Office will drop the use of a dangerous weapon charge at sentencing.

Bogan’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for July 1.

District Court Judge Joel W. Barrows has ordered a presentence investigation.

A presentence investigation is designed to provide a report detailing the background of a defendant so that a judge can use the report to determine the appropriate sentence.

Bogan remained in custody Wednesday afternoon and was being held on a $15,000 cash-only bond, according to the Scott County Jail.

Rush, also of Davenport, was charged with assault.

The case against him was still pending as of Wednesday, according to court records. His next court date was set for May 19.

Rush was not listed on the jail website.

