Woman accused of meth trafficking in Quad-Cities pleads guilty. Sentencing scheduled June 26

A woman accused of participating in a methamphetamine distribution ring in Rock Island County has pleaded guilty to federal charges, while two alleged co-conspirators still have pending cases.

Melissa Ann Dukes pleaded guilty Friday to conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and possession with intent to distribute, according to documents filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of Illinois. Dukes, age and address unavailable, is accused of working with the other two people to distribute at least 50 grams (at least 1.75 ounces) of meth in January and February 2019.

Her plea was part of a deal with the U.S. Attorney's Office, but details of the agreement were not available in the court record.

Dukes is scheduled for sentencing June 26, and Chief Judge Sara Darrow ordered a presentence investigation report, court records state. Such a report is designed to provide a defendant's history to the sentencing judge to aid in determining the appropriate sentence.

The other two defendants are Andrew Joseph Hansen and Michael James Grommet, federal court records state. Hansen also is charged with conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and possession with intent to distribute. Grommet only faces the conspiracy charge.

