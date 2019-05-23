A woman facing a federal charge accusing her of trafficking methamphetamine in Rock Island County has pleaded guilty.
Perla Noemy Perez Gonzales, age and address unavailable, was indicted by a federal grand jury in August, according to court records filed in the U.S. District Court of the Central District of Illinois. She was accused of on or around June 1, 2018, having at least 500 grams of a substance containing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute it.
Gonzales has since pleaded guilty to the charge, court records state. Her sentencing has been scheduled for Sept. 5.
The court records available for the case did not specify whether there was a plea deal reached between Gonzales and the U.S. Attorney’s Office.