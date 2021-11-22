 Skip to main content
Woman accused of murder in death of 'Baby April' pleads guilty to lesser charge
The woman accused of murder in the 1992 death of "Baby April" pleaded guilty Monday to a lesser charge of endangering the life of a child resulting in death.

Angela Siebke, 48, ultimately was identified by DNA as the mother of a newborn girl found floating in a garbage bag off the Mississippi River shoreline in Moline. She was charged last year with murder and has been held in the Rock Island County Jail on $1 million bond.

Siebke is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 31 at 11:30 a.m. Endangering the life of a child resulting in death is a class 3 felony punishable by 5 to 10 years in prison. 

Siebke's lawyer had previously argued that the state didn't have proof the baby was born alive and then killed by Siebke. 

