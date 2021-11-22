Woman accused of murder in death of 'Baby April' pleads guilty to lesser charge

The woman accused of murder in the 1992 death of "Baby April" pleaded guilty Monday to a lesser charge of endangering the life of a child resulting in death.
Angela Siebke, 48, ultimately was identified by DNA as the mother of a newborn girl found floating in a garbage bag off the Mississippi River shoreline in Moline. She was charged last year with murder and has been held in the Rock Island County Jail on $1 million bond.
Siebke is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 31 at 11:30 a.m. Endangering the life of a child resulting in death is a class 3 felony punishable by 5 to 10 years in prison.
Siebke's lawyer had previously argued that the state didn't have proof the baby was born alive and then killed by Siebke.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Emily Andersen
Emily Andersen is a crime and courts reporter for the Quad City Times and Dispatch/Argus. Follow her on twitter @AftonEmily.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.