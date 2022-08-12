Woman accused of pepper spraying another at Moline Wal-Mart

A woman remained in custody Friday, facing charges alleging she struck and used pepper spray on another woman in July at the Moline Wal-Mart.

The Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office has charged Gabrielle Arrington, 31, Moline, with four counts of aggravated battery, according to Rock Island County court records. Authorities allege she hit a woman who was 60 or older about the head and used pepper spray on her on July 27 at the Wal-Mart at 3930 44th Avenue Drive in Moline.

Investigators think the fight began about 2:30 p.m. when the woman, 66, tried to push her cart around Arrington and Arrington blocked her path, leading to a shoving match with their carts, the Moline Police Department said. Arrington then punched the woman in the face and the woman used pepper spray on Arrington.

Arrington retreated for a moment, then came back, took the woman’s pepper spray and used it on her, the police department alleged. Arrington then walked away but police arrested her in the checkout line.

Arrington’s bail was set at $30,000 and she had not posted the $3,000 bond as of Friday, according to court records. She has already made her first appearance in court and her next court date is scheduled for Aug. 16.