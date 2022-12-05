 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Woman accused of pepper spraying another at Moline Walmart gets probation

A woman accused of hitting and pepper spraying someone at the Moline Walmart must serve 12 months of probation after entering an agreement with prosecutors.

Gabrielle Arrington, 31, of Moline, initially faced four counts of aggravated battery, according to Rock Island County court records. Authorities alleged she hit a woman who was 60 years old or older about the head and used pepper spray on her on July 27 at the Walmart at 3930 44th Ave. Drive in Moline.

On Sept. 16, Arrington pleaded guilty to one of the counts, and the other three were dismissed as part of the agreement with the Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office. After entering her plea, Arrington was released on her own recognizance.

Judge Frank Fuhr sentenced Arrington to a year's probation on Monday, court records show, and she will receive credit for 51 days she served in the Rock Island County Jail.

There was a pre-sentence investigation performed ahead of Arrington’s sentencing. Such investigations are designed to develop background reports on defendants. These reports are meant to help judges determine the appropriate sentence.

Attorneys on both sides of the case made arguments before Fuhr about what they thought the sentence should be, court records state.

In August, the Moline Police Department provided a narrative of what its investigators believe occurred between Arrington and the unidentified 66-year-old woman: A dispute began about 2:30 p.m. when the woman tried to push her cart around Arrington, and Arrington blocked her path, leading to a shoving match with the carts. Arrington then punched the woman in the face, and the woman used pepper spray on Arrington.

Arrington retreated for a moment, then came back, took the woman’s pepper spray and used it on her, the police department said. Arrington then walked away, but police arrested her in the checkout line.

Gabrielle Arrington

Gabrielle Arrington

 Rock Island County Sheriff's Office
