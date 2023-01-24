Woman accused of raising money on fake cancer diagnosis to appear in court March 2

An arraignment hearing has been scheduled for a Bettendorf woman whom Eldridge Police alleged bilked tens of thousands of dollars from donors after she made claims of suffering from pancreatic cancer.
Madison Marie Russo, 19, is charged with one count of first-degree theft. The charge is a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 10 years.
An arraignment hearing is scheduled for March 2 after Russo, through her attorney, waived her preliminary hearing during a first appearance hearing Tuesday in Scott County District Court.
Russo was arrested Monday by Eldridge Police and was booked into the Scott County Jail. She was released after a man who allegedly organized her GoFundMe page, Thomas L. Boulund, paid her $10,000 cash-only bond Monday afternoon.
On the GoFundMe page, “Maddie’s Fight Against Pancreatic Cancer,”
https://www.gofundme.com/f/maddies-fight-against-pancreatic-cancer, it reads that the organizer “has disabled new donations to this fundraiser.”
The GoFundMe page was begun Feb. 10, 2022.
There is an update that was placed on the page dated Jan. 9 of this year.
“Overdue Update: Maddie’s cancer has been progressively getting worse and has spread all over her body including throughout her blood and also on her spine. She has tried everything and given it her all. Chemo, radiation, and other methods have no longer helped. She has decided to start a clinical trial drug to see if this could be a miracle and put Maddie in remission. The process is unfortunately not short and will be years ahead. Yet, she is still smiling, even with feeding tubes and IV poles Maddie thanks all of you for your continued support and prayers during this time and she wants you to know how grateful she is for each and everyone of you all. She says she wishes she could “just go and give everybody a big Maddie hug and individually thank each person.” Without this support, she would not be where she is today and couldn’t have made it this far. Heres (sic) to the greatest comeback story ever and a miracle in 2023!”
According to the page, the GoFundMe account has raised a total of $37,228.
According to the arrest affidavit filed by Eldridge Police Officer Garret Jahns, at 6 p.m. Jan. 11, it was reported that, “Madison Russo has taken money and donations from over 439 donors, donors to include, businesses, national and local cancer foundations, school districts, colleges, and private citizens. .... Madison Russo has created/authored numerous social media posts talking about her cancers and has been a guest speaker for the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation, Project Purple, The Ohl Foundation and St. Ambrose University under the false pretenses that she has been diagnosed with Stage 2 pancreatic cancer, acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL), and suffers from a "football sized" tumor on her lower back that "wraps around her spine."
However, according to the report, "she still is able to prevail with a 4.0 GPA, be out in the sun, maintain a part time job at John Deere and continue to go golfing, and according to her mother's social media page, is getting a full ride scholarship to St. Ambrose University. Additionally, it has been discovered, some of the pictures she shares as hers have been found as taken from actual cancer patient's social media pages. Additionally, medical records taken from Genesis, Trinity, and Iowa City's Stead Fast Children's Hospital where (the) investigation has led, shows Madison, although a patient, has never been treated for any cancers or tumors.”
In an email Tuesday to the Quad-City Times, GoFundMe communications associate Nathalie Granada said that, “GoFundMe has a zero tolerance policy for misuse of our platform and cooperates with law enforcement investigations of those accused of wrongdoing. GoFundMe’s Giving Guarantee offers donors a full refund in the rare case when something isn’t right; this is the first and only donor protection guarantee in the fundraising industry. Donors can file a claim here:
https://www.gofundme.com/contact/suggest/donor.”
