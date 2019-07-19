Another of the four women accused of having methamphetamine in the Rock Island County Jail has pleaded guilty.
On July 11, Chelsea Ehlts, 36, Lowden, Iowa, pleaded guilty to possession of contraband in a penal institution, according to Rock Island County court records.
She and the other women were accused having and sharing meth on their cell block on April 5, records state. The others were identified as Tawny Phelps, 28, Sherrard; Carly Baguss, 27, Davenport; and April Sanders, 35, Davenport.
Ehlts entered her guilty plea as part of a negotiation with the Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office. She was sentenced at the same July 11 hearing to 24 months probation and 90 days in the Rock Island County Jail, with credit for time served and day-for-day credit.
That sentence is consecutive (the two sentences must be served one after the other, not at the same time) to that in a separate drug case concerning an incident in February. She also received 24 months probation and 90 days in that case, again with day-for-day and time-served credits.
Those credits frequently cut a defendant’s incarceration to half of the listed sentence or less.
Phelps, who was accused of initially having the drugs and distributing them to the others, pleaded on June 4 to a count of possessing contraband in a penal institution, according to Rock Island County court records.
Her plea also resulted from a deal with prosecutors, records state. As part of the negotiation, three charges of delivering methamphetamine filed against Phelps were dropped.
She was sentenced at the same hearing to four years in an Illinois Department of Corrections prison, records state. It was unclear from the court record whether she received any credits to her sentence.
Both she and Ehlts chose to waive presentence investigations. These inquiries are designed to provide a background report on a defendant that a judge can use to determine the appropriate penalties at sentencing. The investigation is frequently waived when defendants take plea deals.
The final two women-- Baguss and Sanders -- were both charged with a single count of possession of contraband in a penal institution.
Their cases were still pending as of Friday, according to court records.
Sanders has chosen to waive trial by jury, and instead wants her case tried by a judge -- what is called a bench trial. That hearing has been set for Aug. 20.
Baguss has a status hearing set in her case, records state. It is set for July 30.
As of July 11, Baguss was still in custody, held on $40,000 bail, records state. To be released, she would have to post about $4,000. She was released in June, but did not show up for a scheduled court date and was arrested on a failure-to-appear warrant.
Sanders was free on a $40,000 recognizance bail.