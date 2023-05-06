A 34-year-old woman accused of shooting at someone early Saturday now faces prosecution.

The Rock Island State’s Attorney’s Office has charged Dontea C. Washington with aggravated discharge of a firearm, according to county court records.

The victim of the attack, who was not injured, called police at 12:45 a.m. and said the shooting happened in the 2900 block of 13th Avenue and provided a description of an involved vehicle, according to the Rock Island Police Department.

When officers arrived, they found a vehicle in the area that matched the description and stopped it, the department said. They also identified the site of the attack and found security camera footage of the shooting.

Washington, one of the vehicle’s occupants, was arrested as a result, according to the release, which was issued about 9:30 a.m. on Saturday.

No injuries or damaged property related to the shooting had been reported as of Saturday morning.

Court records state that Washington made her first appearance on the charge Saturday and her next appearance has been set for May 23.

Her bail was listed as $50,000, but it was not stated in the court records whether she must post the entire amount or a 10% bond before she could be released.

The available records related to the shooting did not include an address for Washington, but a previous traffic file stated she lived in Moline as of 2020.

The police department said the investigation continued as of Saturday morning and asked anyone with information to contact the authorities.

The police department can be reached at 309-732-2677. People with information can also contact the Quad-Cities chapter of Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or via the P3 Tips app.