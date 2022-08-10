Woman accused of stealing from Davenport trampoline park has faced such charges before

A 39-year-old woman accused of stealing almost $4,000 from Elevate Trampoline Park in Davenport has faced similar charges before.

Scott County authorities have charged Tiffany Eva Marie Ferraraccio, who lived in Cedar Rapids at the time, with second-degree theft, according to county court records. She allegedly took a total of $3,828.08 from the park beginning on Sept. 23, 2021, while working as a store manager there.

Investigators think Ferraraccio kept portions of the company’s money rather than depositing it at a bank, Scott County court records state. When interviewed as part of the inquiry, she allegedly kept changing the statements she made to police about the money.

Initially she said she deposited it, but the bank said the deposits were not made, Scott County court records state. Other statements she made included that she did not know which bank location she deposited the money at, that she did not have time to deposit the money because she had to buy printer paper and that she had a toothache.

After the money went missing, the business owner told Ferraraccio the money could be returned without police involvement and Ferraraccio denied any wrongdoing, Scott County court records state.

At some point, Ferraraccio stopped coming to work, kept her work keys and never picked up her final paycheck, Scott County court records state.

An arrest warrant for the Scott County theft charge was issued in January and was served on Sunday, according to court records. Her first court appearance was Monday and her next is scheduled for Aug. 18.

There were two older cases in Linn County in which Ferraraccio was accused of stealing.

On Sept. 27, 2018, Ferraraccio pleaded guilty to third-degree theft in relation to money reported stolen from a Cedar Rapids Quality Inn, according to Linn County court records. She received a suspended jail sentence and a year of unsupervised probation.

In that case she was accused of taking between $1,000 and $10,000 in cash deposits from the business while working there on or around Dec. 1, 2017, Linn County court records state. She was initially charged with second-degree theft.

On July 14, 2020, Ferraraccio allegedly used a debit card that did not belong to her to withdraw about $240 from a bank in Marion, Iowa, according to Linn County court records. She was charged with unauthorized use of a credit card.

She pleaded guilty to the unauthorized use charge on May 26, 2021, Linn County court records state. She was sentenced on July 1, 2021, to 187 days in jail, with 180 days suspended until July 2022. She also received self-supervised probation.

In April, a Linn County judge issued a warrant because Ferraraccio failed to appear for a probation revocation hearing, court records state.

Scott County Jail records also list a warrant out of Cedar County, but details about that warrant were not available Wednesday.

Ferraraccio was arrested Sunday evening during a traffic stop by an Eldridge Police Department officer on U.S. Route 61, according to Scott County court records. Someone saw her nearly lose control as she abruptly pulled over the 2007 Chrysler Aspen she was driving.

She allegedly gave a false name and birthday to the officer, but further investigation showed she had a barred drivers license and the arrest warrants, Scott County court records state.

Ferraraccio faces a misdemeanor charge of driving while barred as a result of the traffic stop, according to the court records from that case, which listed her address in Davenport.

Ferraraccio was still in custody Wednesday, held on $12,000 bond, of which only $5,000 was related to the Davenport theft case, according to the Scott County jail and court records.