Woman accused of stealing from Davenport trampoline park takes plea deal

A woman accused of stealing money from Elevate Trampoline Park in Davenport awaits sentencing after accepting a plea agreement.

Scott County authorities charged Tiffany Eva Marie Ferraraccio, who lived in Cedar Rapids at the time, with second-degree theft, according to Scott County court records. She allegedly took a total of $3,828.08 from the park beginning on Sept. 23, 2021, while working as a store manager there.

Ferraraccio, 39, pleaded guilty to the charge on Nov. 1 as part of the agreement with the Scott County Attorney’s Office, court records state. Her sentencing has been set for Dec. 21.

District Associate Judge Christine Dalton, who accepted Ferraraccio’s plea on Nov. 3, also ordered a presentence investigation.

Such investigations are designed to provide background reports on defendants who are to be sentenced. The reports are meant to assist a judge in determining the appropriate sentence.

In return for Ferraraccio’s plea, the county attorney’s office offered concessions including that:

– If Ferraraccio is sentenced to incarceration, the prosecution won’t resist a recommendation that the Scott County sentence be concurrent to probation Ferraraccio must serve in a Linn County case.

– Ferraraccio must pay back the money taken from the trampoline park.

The initial complaint and affidavit filed by the Davenport Police Department in January states that investigators think Ferraraccio kept portions of the company’s money rather than depositing it at a bank.

When interviewed as part of the inquiry, she allegedly kept changing the statements she made to police about the money, according to that document, which is part of the case’s court file. Initially she said she deposited it, but the bank said the deposits were not made. Other statements she made included that she did not know which bank location she deposited the money at, that she did not have time to deposit the money because she had to buy printer paper and that she had a toothache.

After the money went missing, the business owner told Ferraraccio the money could be returned without police involvement and Ferraraccio denied any wrongdoing, court records state.

At some point, Ferraraccio stopped coming to work, kept her work keys and never picked up her final paycheck, court records state.

An arrest warrant in relation to the theft charge was issued on Jan. 12, court records state.

An Eldridge Police Department officer arrested Ferraraccio on the warrant during an August traffic stop.

There were two older cases in Linn County in which Ferraraccio was accused of stealing.

On Sept. 27, 2018, Ferraraccio pleaded guilty to third-degree theft in relation to money reported stolen from a Cedar Rapids Quality Inn, according to Linn County court records. She received a suspended jail sentence and a year of unsupervised probation.

In that case she was accused of taking between $1,000 and $10,000 in cash deposits from the business while working there on or around Dec. 1, 2017, Linn County court records state. She was initially charged with second-degree theft.

On July 14, 2020, Ferraraccio allegedly used a debit card that did not belong to her to withdraw about $240 from a bank in Marion, Iowa, according to Linn County court records. She was charged with unauthorized use of a credit card.

She pleaded guilty to the unauthorized use charge on May 26, 2021, Linn County court records state. She was sentenced on July 1, 2021, to 187 days in jail, with 180 days suspended until July 2022. She also received self-supervised probation.