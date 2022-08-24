 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Woman and child killed Monday in Davenport crash identified.

A few showers are possible Wednesday afternoon, but the better chance of rain is expected tonight. The chance continues on Thursday with a cold front. Get the latest timing in our updated forecast.

The Davenport Police Department on Wednesday released the name of the woman and child killed late Monday when their Ford Escape crashed in Duck Creek.

Across the Sky podcast: Meet the meteorologists from the Lee Weather Team!

The woman was Ashley Taylor, 31, Davenport, and the child was Andre Grady, 12, one of Taylor’s children. Taylor was pronounced dead at the scene. Andre was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The single-vehicle crash was at 10:56 p.m. in the 3300 block of North Fairmont Street, according to police. Taylor was driving the Escape south on Fairmont when she lost control and crossed the centerline. The car struck the bridge and came to rest on its side in the creek.

Taylor’s other three children — a 10-year-old, an 8-year-old and a 9-month-old — were also passengers.

The 10-year-old suffered injuries considered life threatening and was sent to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City for further treatment, according to police. An updated condition for that child was not available Wednesday.

The other two children were treated for minor injuries.

The crash was still under investigation Wednesday police said.

