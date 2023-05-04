Davenport police arrested a woman Tuesday after she tried to get into an occupied apartment while armed with several knives.

Scott County authorities have charged Teresa J. Ahlf, 39, Rock Island, with attempted first-degree burglary and interference with official acts, according to county court records.

Officers were called just before midnight to an apartment in the 900 block of West 3rd Street to investigate a report of someone banging on the rear door, trying to get inside. That person, identified as Ahlf, reportedly had a knife and was “actively and aggressively” trying to get inside either through a door or window of the residence, police said.

At least one person was in the apartment and feared for his safety because of her actions, court records state. He did not know Ahlf, and she did not have any right to be on the property.

When police arrived, they found Ahlf at the rear entry of the residence, and she had multiple knives, police said. They ordered her to drop them, but she did not, police said. Instead, she confronted them, which led to a brief standoff.

Officers ended the confrontation by using force, but the type of force and its extent were not specified in the court records.

Ahlf was booked into the jail at 12:39 a.m., according to the Scott County Jail website, and must post a $7,500 bond to be released.

She made her first court appearance on Wednesday morning and her next hearing has been set for May 12, records show.