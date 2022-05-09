Woman arrested following Monday high-speed chase through Bettendorf and Davenport

A Rock Island woman is accused of leading police on a chase early Monday through Bettendorf and Davenport after a police officer made a traffic stop for a noisy muffler.

Rachel N. Hunter, 29, is charged with eluding and driving while barred, both aggravated misdemeanors, according to Scott County court records. She also faces simple misdemeanor charges of providing false identification information and operating without an ignition interlock device. The in-car breathalyzer prevents a driver from starting a vehicle until a breath alcohol test is taken. Hunter also faces a number of related traffic tickets.

Police arrested Hunter at Emerald Drive and West Locust Street in Davenport after she allegedly fled from the traffic stop.

A police officer stopped a 2021 Chrysler Sebring at about 12:14 a.m. at Pinehill Road and Tanglefoot Terrace in Bettendorf, according to court records. A male driver who was positively identified by the officer but not named in court records was sitting in the driver's seat with Hunter as a passenger.

Asked for her identity, Hunter allegedly identified herself as Glenda L. Thomas, court records state. While the officer was checking that name from his squad car, the Sebring’s driver exited the car and Hunter got behind the wheel and drove away.

The route of the ensuing chase included stretches of Interstate 80, portions of Interstate 74 and roadways in Bettendorf and Davenport.

While on Utica Ridge Road, Hunter reached speeds over 90 mph in a 35 mph zone, records state. After getting off Interstate 74 at Middle Road, the Sebring’s speed was around 55 mph as it traveled into Davenport.

At one point during the chase, police damaged the Sebring's driver’s-side tires with stop sticks. Hunter, though, continued driving despite the damage, court records state. After losing a driver’s-side rim, the Sebring stopped at Emerald Drive and Locust Street.

Once arrested, Hunter identified herself and police learned she had several outstanding warrants, including for probation violation for OWI and eluding in Scott County and failure to appear for a drug case in Rock Island County.

Hunter was being held Monday afternoon on a $34,000 bond in relation to the various cases, with all but $10,000 of that cash only, according to the Scott County Jail website.

Her next court date is scheduled for May 19.

