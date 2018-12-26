A Davenport woman is being held after authorities say she assaulted her mother and a Scott County Sheriff’s deputy.
According to a news release issued by Scott County Sheriff’s Sgt. Thomas Leonard, at 9:50 a.m. Wednesday, deputies were sent to the 1400 block of West 13th Street to serve a civil committal.
When deputies entered the residence they saw Elizabeth Ann Damon, 38, assaulting her mother. Damon then went out the rear of the home.
Damon was founded in the 1300 block of West 13th Street. As deputies approached her, Damon climbed into a Dodge Caravan and backed into a Sheriff’s Department squad car. She then drove onto the sidewalk in the direction of a deputy and fled the area.
At 11:20 a.m., deputies found Damon as she returned to her home. She was taken into custody after a short foot pursuit.
Damon is charged with felony assault on a police officer while displaying a weapon, second-degree criminal mischief, also a felony, and domestic abuse. She also is facing six traffic charges including driving while barred, driving while her license is suspended, no insurance, failure to have SR-22, leaving the scene of an accident and reckless driving.
Damon was being held without bond Wednesday night in the Scott County Jail.