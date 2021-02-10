Woman arrested for stabbing in East Moline

A woman was arrested early Sunday morning for allegedly stabbing a man in the torso.

Heather M. Inman, 33, of Moline reportedly stabbed a man during a fight at Leisure Time Billiards on 845 Avenue of the Cities, according to a news release sent out Wednesday by Chief Jeff Ramsey of the East Moline Police Department. Inman was identified by witnesses of the fight and others who were involved.

Officers were called to the scene because of the ongoing fight, and were informed about the stabbing upon arrival.

The victim was transported to Genesis Medical Center in Silvis with a serious, but not life-threatening wound, according to the release.

The stab wound was in the man's torso and required stitches, according to court documents.

Inman was charged with two counts of aggravated battery, a class 3 felony, and one count of resisting a peace officer, a class A misdemeanor.

She was transported to the Rock Island County Jail and had her first court appearance on Monday.

The latest update in court documents states that Inman was remanded on a $40,000 bond. Jail officials said Wednesday that Inman is no longer being held but were unable to confirm whether or not she had posted bond.

If anyone has any information about this incident, they are asked to call the East Moline Police Department Investigations Division at 309-752-1547, Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500, or utilize the Crime Stoppers P3 App.

