Woman arrested in connection to last year's road rage accident

Another woman has been arrested and charged in connection with a crash last December that left a man seriously injured.

According to a news release from Bettendorf, Christina R. Nolen, 36, of Moline, was arrested by Moline Police on arrest warrants issued April 30, 2019 by Bettendorf Police.

The warrants were issued after an investigation of a Dec. 19, 2018 head-on, multi-vehicle crash in the 6000 block of State Street. Nolen was identified as the driver of the third vehicle, a 2002 Pontiac Grand Prix, involved in a road rage incident that contributed to the accident.

Bob Thompson, a 63-year-old Rock Island man, was severely injured in the high-speed collision.

Nolen is charged with serious injury by vehicle, failure to report an accident, speeding, reckless driving, driving without insurance, and driving under suspension.

Vera A. Clay, 25, of Davenport was arrested May 22, 2019, in connection with the accident. She is charged with serious injury by vehicle, speeding, reckless driving, and driving with no insurance.

Thompson continues with medical treatment and rehab.

