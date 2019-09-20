Davenport police have made an arrest in an early-morning robbery that took place August 25 at Fillmore Elementary School.
Gabrielle Houk, 19, of 2010 W. 34th St., Davenport, is charged with one count of first-degree robbery.
The charge is a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries an automatic prison sentence of 25 years, 70 percent, or 17 ½ years, of which must be served before parole can be granted.
According to the arrest affidavit filed by Davenport Police Detective Gregory Lalla, at 1:06 a.m., Houk and two men were at Fillmore Elementary School, 7307 Pacific St., when they assaulted a person and demanded the victim’s money and cell phone.
Police used video surveillance footage to see that Houk sprayed the victim with pepper spray while one of the men beat the victim with some type of blunt object.
You have free articles remaining.
The victim’s cell phone was then stolen.
According to the affidavit, the victim was able to identify Houk as one of the people involved in the robbery.
Houk was arrested Thursday. She made her first appearance Friday in Scott County District Court. She was held Friday night in the Scott County Jail on a $25,000 bond cash or surety.
Police are continuing their investigation into Houk’s accomplices.
The Davenport Police Department urges anyone with information to call 563-326-6125 or make an anonymous tip on the city’s mobile apps, “CityConnect Davenport, IA,” or “CrimeReports by Motorola.”