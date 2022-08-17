Woman arrested in connection with Davenport shooting incident

A Davenport woman has been arrested in connection with a shots fired incident that occurred at 7:36 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of 14th Street, Davenport police said.

Eunice Lynn Whitley, also known in Scott County District Court records as Eunice Lynn Whitley III, 47, is charged with one count each of intimidation with a dangerous weapon and going armed with intent. Each of the charges is Class D felony under Iowa law that carry a prison sentence of five years.

Whitley also is charged with assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor that carries a prison sentence of two years, and reckless use of a firearm, a simple misdemeanor that carries a jail sentence of up to 30 days.

According to the arrest affidavit filed by Davenport Police Officer Harold Bateman, officers were sent to 641 E. 14th St. to investigate a shots fired call.

Whitley threatened to kill the victim and went into the residence and retrieved a black revolver. Whitley then went back outside, pointed the handgun in the direction of the victim and fired the weapon two times.

There were multiple people outside near where Whitley fired the gun, which placed those people in fear of serious injury.

The incident was captured by the exterior cameras of witnesses’ home and the incident was reviewed by officers. Whitley was then taken into custody.

During a first appearance hearing Wednesday in Scott County District Court, Magistrate Peter Gierut scheduled a preliminary hearing in the case for Aug. 26.

Whitley was being held Wednesday night in the Scott County Jail on a cash-only bond of $10,000.