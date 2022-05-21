Woman arrested in connection with Davenport shooting that wounded one

A Davenport woman has been arrested in connection with the shooting a man Thursday on McKinley Avenue, police said.

Dariuana Marie Combs, 19, is charged with one count each of intimidation with a dangerous weapon causing injury and willful injury causing bodily injury in connection with the shooting of a 17-year-old male.

Each of the charges is a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 10 years.

According to the arrest affidavits filed by Davenport Police Officer Jordan Youngerman, at 12:57 p.m. Thursday, officers were sent to 2710 McKinley Ave. to investigate a report of shots fired and a possible gunshot victim.

Once on scene, officerd located a victim who had suffered a gunshot wound to his lower right leg. The victim was taken to Genesis Medical Center East, Davenport, for treatment.

Hayes Elementary School was temporarily placed on lockdown because of the proximity of the incident.

During the investigation, officers learned that Combs approached the victim brandishing a semi-automatic handgun after the victim attempted to separate two other people having a physical fight.

Combs fired one shot into the air, and then fired rounds at the victim and another person.

Combs was arrested Friday and is being held in the Scott County Jail on a bond of $10,000, cash or surety.

During a first appearance hearing Saturday in Scott County District Court, Magistrate Richard Wells scheduled a preliminary hearing in the case for May 31.

