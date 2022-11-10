Woman arrested in connection with Monday's fatal rollover crash in East Moline

A 22-year-old Moline woman serving a two-year term on court supervision for a driving-under-the-influence conviction has been arrested in connection with Monday’s fatal rollover crash in East Moline in which 22-year-old Amia S. L. Weathers was killed.

Kendra Lee Curtis, is charged in Rock Island County Circuit Court with two counts of aggravated driving under the influence involving death or serious injury. Under Illinois law that charge carries a prison sentence of 3-14 years.

Curtis was being held Thursday night in the Rock Island County Jail on a bond of $500,000. She is expected to make a first appearance on the charges Friday in Rock Island County Circuit Court.

According to a news release from the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Department, the crash occurred at 9:27 a.m. Monday in the 2600 block of 19th Street in East Moline.

Investigators allege Curtis was driving a silver 2007 Ford Edge south on 19th Street at a high rate of speed. She lost control causing the vehicle to roll.

Weathers, of Moline, was thrown from the vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 24-year-old man from East Moline, who was a back seat passenger, also was injured. He was transported to a hospital for treatment. His condition has not been released by authorities.

According to Rock Island County Circuit Court electronic records, Curtis was arrested April 26 on one count each of possession of a controlled substance, cause child to be endangered, driving under the influence of alcohol, driving under the influence of an intoxicating compound or drug, failure to reduce speed and driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content of .08.

During a hearing Sept. 22 in Rock Island County Circuit Court, Curtis pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony for which she was sentenced to two years on conditional discharge. A jail term of 180 days was stayed.

Curtis also pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of alcohol, a Class A misdemeanor, for which she was sentenced to two years on court supervision.

The remaining charges were dropped in accordance with the plea agreement.

The crash remains under investigation by the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Department.