Woman awaiting sentencing on vehicle theft charge facing new auto theft charges

A Davenport woman awaiting two court appearances was arrested Wednesday in connection with a series of burglaries and vehicle thefts in Bettendorf over an eight-day period in July, according to arrest affidavits.

Nevaeh Tyshae Thomas, 18, who has an April 1 sentencing hearing after pleading guilty to stealing a car and an April 14 arraignment for another auto theft charge, is facing new charges of first-degree theft and conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony in connection with the Bettendorf incidents.

First-degree theft is a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 10 years, while conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony is a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.

According to the arrest affidavit filed by Bettendorf Police Officer Matt Poirer, between July 22 and July 31, Thomas drove her mother’s white 2004 Nissan Maxima into the Deerbrook Addition with others to commit car and residential burglaries. One of the people riding in the Nissan committed a burglary of a garage at a home in the 3800 block of Treeline Drive. The home was occupied at the time. The burglary was caught on a neighbor’s camera.

Bettendorf’s license plate readers captured the Nissan entering Bettendorf just before and just after the burglary.

On July 25, a 2016 GMC Grand Canyon was stolen from a home in the 2700 block of Buckingham Avenue. The vehicle was recovered in Rock Island shortly after the theft and processed. Thomas’ fingerprints were located on the exterior of the vehicle. Thomas admitted to police that she was picked up and given a ride by a 13-year-old cousin shortly after the theft and fleeing from police and then getting out of the vehicle in Rock Island.

On July 31, a 2008 Lexus LS460 was stolen out of a garage in the 5600 block of Lewis Court at 4:44 p.m. The city’s license plate readers captured the vehicle traveling west on 6th Street at 4:50 p.m. In the same image, the white Nissan Maxima belonging to Thomas' mother, is seen directly behind the stolen Lexus

Thomas admitted to driving the same people to the area to commit the vehicle theft and garage burglary.

Over that period of nine days, Thomas aided and abetted several other people to steal two vehicles and commit several garage and vehicle burglaries.

Thomas was taken into custody Wednesday on a warrant. She was released from the Scott County Jail after posting 10% of a $5,000 bond through a bonding company.

A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for April 1 in Scott County District Court.

Thomas also is scheduled to be sentenced April 1 after pleading guilty Sept. 24 to a charge of second-degree theft in connection with the theft of a Toyota Prius. The charge is a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.

According to the arrest affidavit filed by Davenport Police Officer James Allison, at 3:19 a.m. on Feb. 18, 2021, officers were checking the area of Ripley Street and Colony Drive for the stolen Prius. Officer found the vehicle and the driver of the Prius struck Allison’s squad.

Thomas fled the scene on foot but was later located. Thomas had left her purse and cell phone on the front seat of the Prius. She also admitted to being the front-seat passenger in the vehicle.

Thomas also is scheduled to be arraigned April 14 on charges of first-degree theft and public intoxication after she was found in possession of a stolen 2018 Lexus RX 350 at 2:14 p.m. on March 3 at the Kwik Star at 1650 W. Kimberly Road.

According to the arrest affidavit filed by Davenport Police Officer Patrick Sievert, Thomas attempted to flee in the vehicle that is valued at $37,000.

Thomas smelled of alcohol and as soon as police took her into custody she began yelling for help. When asked why she needed help she told police, “I’m drunk,” according to the affidavit.

Thomas was released from the Scott County Jail after posting 10% of a $10,300 bond through a bonding company.

Thomas’ attorney waived the preliminary hearing in that case, and an arraignment date was scheduled in district court.

