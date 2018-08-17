A Sycamore, Illinois woman faces charges stemming from a fiery, two-vehicle crash Thursday on Interstate 80 at mile post 15 in Henry County, Illinois State Police Master Sgt. Dyan Talbot said.
Jennifer L. Pattalio, 37, is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, speeding, operation of an uninsured motor vehicle, and improper lane usage, Illinois State Police said in a media release.
She remained hospitalized due to injuries suffered in the crash.
The crash happened just after 7 p.m. on a stretch of I-80 between the Big X and Geneseo.
Police say a dark gray 2013 Kia passenger car driven by Pattalio was driving westbound at a high-rate of speed, was weaving in and out of traffic and was following too closely.
A white 2014 Ford F-250 pickup truck driven by Caitlin R. Buswell, 26, of Ames, Iowa, was driving in the left lane.
Police say the Kia struck the truck from behind on the passenger side.
The Kia left the roadway to the right hand side and struck a tree and the truck pulled over on the left side of the road, according to police.
The Kia caught on fire and Pattalio was removed from the vehicle by witnesses, according to police.
She was transported from the scene by Geneseo Ambulance with serious injuries.
Buswell was not injured.