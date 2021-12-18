Woman charged for stabbing ex-boyfriend during argument

A Bettendorf woman has been arrested after police said she stabbed a former boyfriend during an argument Saturday.

Sara Kathleen Pace, 31, is charged with one count of willful injury causing serious injury.

The charge is a Class C felony that carries a prison sentence of 10 years.

According to the arrest affidavit filed by Bettendorf Police Officer Patrick Mesick, at 12:38 p.m. Saturday at Pace’s residence, Pace got into a verbal argument with an ex-boyfriend.

Pace had her child call 911. While officers were en route, the argument turned physical and Pace stabbed the man multiple times, including several times in the back.

The man suffered serious and potentially life-threatening injuries.

The argument started because the man refused to leave her residence because he wanted his property.

The victim’s condition was not available late Saturday.

Pace was being held Saturday night in the Scott County Jail on a $10,000 bond, cash or surety.

