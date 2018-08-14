One of two women charged in connection with an armed robbery Friday has also been accused of breaking into a Davenport home in a separate case, court records show.
Nancy E. Hoffman, 33, no address listed, faces one count of second-degree burglary, a Class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison, for an incident that occurred July 30.
On Tuesday, she waived her right to a preliminary hearing in the case. She will be arraigned on the charge Sept. 6.
Davenport police say in an affidavit filed Saturday that Hoffman was trespassed from a home in the 1700 block of Brady Street on July 29.
At 11:07 a.m. the next day, she went to the home and made forced entry through a kitchen window, breaking the air conditioner, according to police.
She entered the home, pushed a 16-year-old boy backwards, and broke a picture, according to police. The boy was not not injured.
Hoffman then grabbed an item out of the fireplace and left, according to police.
She was arrested early Saturday on the burglary charge and on a charge of first-degree robbery charge stemming from an incident on Friday.
At 3:28 p.m., police were called to the 1500 block of LeClaire Street for a report of a robbery.
Police say Hoffman and co-defendant Amber R. Woods, 29, of Davenport, had driven to the home. Hoffman went inside, while Woods stayed in the car, according to police.
Police say that once inside, Hoffman displayed a shotgun-style firearm and demanded money from a woman. She took a wallet that was on a table after the woman said that she did not have any money, according to police.
Hoffman and Woods then left the area, according to police.
Woods also was arrested Saturday on a first-degree robbery charge. Bond was set for each woman at $25,000 cash or surety. They both have a preliminary hearing Aug. 21.
Hoffman also is being held on a $10,000 cash or surety bond in the burglary case.
At the time of her arrest, Woods was free on bond in a methamphetamine case. She has a pretrial conference Aug. 17 in that case.