Woman charged in connection with Rock Island shooting

A 34-year-old Rock Island woman has been arrested in connection with a shooting Friday that wounded one person.

Chonita Yvette Powell is charged with one count of aggravated battery with a firearm. The charge is a Class X felony under Illinois law that carries a prison sentence of 6-30 years.

Powell also is charged with one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm, a Class 1 felony that carries a prison sentence of 4-15 years.

According to a news release issued by Rock Island Deputy Police Chief Timothy McCloud, at 5:33 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 300 block of 16th Avenue after receiving a report of a fight involving a group of people.

While in route to the fight, officers received a report of shots fired.

Officers arrived on the scene and found a 48-year-old man suffering a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his hip. The victim was taken to UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island for treatment.

Through the investigation, police learned that the man had allegedly been shot by Powell during a fight that primarily involved a group of juvenile females.

Powell was located in the area of 5th Street and 16th Avenue and was found in possession of a loaded firearm. Powell had a valid permit to carry a concealed weapon.

Based on the evidence collected, Powell was arrested and charged.

During a first appearance hearing Saturday in Rock Island County Circuit Court, Associate Circuit Judge Derek Hancks scheduled a preliminary hearing on the charges for Feb. 7.

According to Rock Island County Circuit Court electronic records, Powell indicated she will hire her own attorney.

Powell was being held Saturday in the Rock Island County Jail on a bond of $200,000 or 10%.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information related to the case is asked to contact the Rock Island Police 309-732-2677, Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or submit a tip using the P3 Tips app.