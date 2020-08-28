Woman charged in death of Sylvester Eddings helped to set up the robbery

According to arrest affidavits filed by Davenport police in connection with the Sept. 22 shooting death of Sylvester Eddings, the woman who is charged with his death and in whose apartment Eddings was killed helped set him up to be robbed.
Taneshia Nashay Coleman, 36, had been texting with Damarcus Laron Liddell, 33. Both discussed the details of the robbery via text, and Coleman let Liddell know when Eddings arrived.
Once there, Coleman let Liddell in along with Cordell McDowell, 32, and Derrick Hargrett, 33. The three men entering the apartment at 6537 N. Harrison St., Apt. 5, was captured on surveillance video.
Hargrett was armed with a handgun. The intent was to rob Eddings.
Eddings was pistol-whipped and shot during the incident. He was taken to Genesis Medical Center East, Davenport, where he died.
Coleman, of Davenport; along with Liddell, who now lists his address as Walcott, Iowa; McDowell, of Coal Valley; and Hargrett, of Rockford, Illinois, are charged with one count each of first-degree murder, first-degree robbery and conspiracy to commit a forcible felony.
Liddell also is charged with first-degree burglary and a second count of conspiracy to commit a forcible felony.
Hargrett also is facing a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Under Iowa law, first-degree murder carries an automatic prison sentence of life without parole. First-degree robbery is a Class B felony that carries an automatic prison sentence of 25 years, 70%, or 17 ½ years of which, must be served before parole can be granted.
Coleman was being held Friday night in the Scott County Jail on a cash-only bond of $1 million.
Liddell was being held Friday night in the Scott County Jail on cash-only bonds totaling $1,150,000.
McDowell was being held Friday night in the Muscatine County Jail on an unrelated charge.
Hargrett remains at large.
Coleman and Liddell each have a preliminary hearing scheduled for Sept. 4. The hearings will be held via video conferencing because of the Iowa Supreme Court orders involving the COVID-19 pandemic.
Davenport Police ask anyone with information about the whereabouts of Hargrett to call the police department at 563-326-6125, Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500 or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at qccrimestoppers.com.
