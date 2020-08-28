Woman charged in death of Sylvester Eddings helped to set up the robbery

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

According to arrest affidavits filed by Davenport police in connection with the Sept. 22 shooting death of Sylvester Eddings, the woman who is charged with his death and in whose apartment Eddings was killed helped set him up to be robbed.

Taneshia Nashay Coleman, 36, had been texting with Damarcus Laron Liddell, 33. Both discussed the details of the robbery via text, and Coleman let Liddell know when Eddings arrived.

Once there, Coleman let Liddell in along with Cordell McDowell, 32, and Derrick Hargrett, 33. The three men entering the apartment at 6537 N. Harrison St., Apt. 5, was captured on surveillance video.

Hargrett was armed with a handgun. The intent was to rob Eddings.

Eddings was pistol-whipped and shot during the incident. He was taken to Genesis Medical Center East, Davenport, where he died.

Coleman, of Davenport; along with Liddell, who now lists his address as Walcott, Iowa; McDowell, of Coal Valley; and Hargrett, of Rockford, Illinois, are charged with one count each of first-degree murder, first-degree robbery and conspiracy to commit a forcible felony.

Liddell also is charged with first-degree burglary and a second count of conspiracy to commit a forcible felony.