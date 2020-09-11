Woman charged in knife incident outside RIverdale Heights Elementary

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Bettendorf woman faces charges Friday, accused of threatening another motorist with a knife outside of Riverdale Heights Elementary in the Pleasant Valley Community School District.

Kerrie M. Chapman, 26, of Bettendorf, has been charged with going armed with intent and assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, according to Bettendorf Police Department reports.

The incident began about 8:13 a.m. as a motorist was dropping off a child at the school, 2125 Devil’s Glen Road, according to police reports. Chapman left her vehicle, approached the other motorist’s vehicle, banged on the window and told the other driver to move.

During the quarrel that followed, Chapman allegedly took a folding knife from her pocket, opened it and pointed it at the other motorist, the reports state. She then challenged the motorist to fight.

The motorist had opened her vehicle door during the initial part of the quarrel but became afraid of being cut or stabbed and closed the door, the reports state.

Chapman allegedly returned to her own vehicle, got a baseball bat and was walking around with it.