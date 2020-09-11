Woman charged in knife incident outside RIverdale Heights Elementary

A Bettendorf woman faces charges Friday, accused of threatening another motorist with a knife outside of Riverdale Heights Elementary in the Pleasant Valley Community School District.
Kerrie M. Chapman, 26, of Bettendorf, has been charged with going armed with intent and assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, according to Bettendorf Police Department reports.
The incident began about 8:13 a.m. as a motorist was dropping off a child at the school, 2125 Devil’s Glen Road, according to police reports. Chapman left her vehicle, approached the other motorist’s vehicle, banged on the window and told the other driver to move.
During the quarrel that followed, Chapman allegedly took a folding knife from her pocket, opened it and pointed it at the other motorist, the reports state. She then challenged the motorist to fight.
The motorist had opened her vehicle door during the initial part of the quarrel but became afraid of being cut or stabbed and closed the door, the reports state.
Chapman allegedly returned to her own vehicle, got a baseball bat and was walking around with it.
The school district issued a notice stating that staff called police, took children inside the building, and prepared for a lockdown in case the woman approached the building.
The district release did not identify the person who was arrested.
No children were in danger, the district said, and police officers arrived within minutes.
Further information about Chapman was not immediately available.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.