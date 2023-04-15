A woman is facing manslaughter and drug charges after Davenport Police said she provided heroin to a man who died of an overdose late Friday.

Nicole Marie Crandell, 40, of Rock Island, formerly of Pekin, Illinois, is charged with one count of involuntary manslaughter. The charge is a Class D felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of five years.

Crandell also is charged possession with the intent to deliver 5 grams or less of heroin. The charge is a Class C felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.

According to the arrest affidavit filed by Davenport Police Sgt. Brandon Koepke, at 6:18 a.m. Saturday, officers were sent to a home in the 3200 block of West 13th Street in response to a 911 call about an unresponsive man.

Crandell, who made the 911 call, told dispatchers that the man must have taken one of her sleeping pills.

Medical personnel arrived on the scene and declared the man dead.

During a search of Crandell’s purse, officers found needles and a burnt spoon, drug paraphernalia used to inject heroin.

During a post-Miranda interview, Crandell told officers that she purchased heroin and took it to the victim’s residence at about 5 p.m. Friday.

Crandell provided the victim the heroin at about 9:30 p.m. and they both used it by injecting it into their arms with the needles located in her purse.

Crandell told police that the victim almost immediately “nodded” out and never woke back up. She thought the victim was sleeping until she tried to wake the victims at about 6 a.m. Saturday.

She also admitted to police that she knew the victim had overdosed on heroin in the past and had been taken to the hospital for treatment.

Crandell was being held Saturday night in the Scott County Jail on bonds totaling $15,000, cash or surety.

She is expected to make a first appearance on the charges Sunday in Scott County District Court.

Federal authorities could take over the case by charging Crandell with possession with the intent to deliver a controlled substance resulting in death. The charge at the federal level carries a mandatory minimum prison sentence of 20 years. There is no parole in the federal system.