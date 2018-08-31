A woman charged in connection with the death of her 5-year-old son is being held in Scott County Jail on $1 million cash bond.
Jacqueline Majanise Rambert, 24, last known address in the 6100 block of South Eberhart Avenue, Chicago, is charged with first-degree murder, child endangerment resulting in death, and child endangerment by multiple acts in the death of her son, Ja’Shawn Bussell.
She was arrested Aug. 21 in Cook County and has been awaiting extradition. She was booked into the jail Thursday.
Her boyfriend, Tre Desean Henderson, 26, was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service in Gary, Indiana, on Wednesday, but has not been moved to Scott County.
On April 27, Rambert called 911 because Ja’Shawn was choking and unresponsive, according to an arrest affidavit released in her case. The boy was taken to Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, Davenport and later airlifted to University Hospitals, Iowa City with life-threatening injuries. He died May 1.
An autopsy determined Ja’Shawn died from complications of blunt force injuries of the head, according to the affidavit. The autopsy also revealed numerous injuries of the torso and extremities, which include multiple healing rib fractures and contusions of the diaphragm, according to the affidavit.
Rambert and Henderson said on April 22, the boy fell from a counter and fell at least two other times during the next week before becoming unresponsive on April 27, according to the affidavit.
Neither Rambert nor Henderson sought medical treatment, according to the affidavit.
The two were caregivers of the boy and “knowingly acted in a matter which created substantial risk to the child’s safety,” according to the affidavit.
Rambert and Henderson were the sole occupants of a Davenport apartment where the injuries occurred and would have knowledge “that the abuse and injuries were occurring,” according to the affidavit.
They failed to get medical treatment for Ja’Shawn after he suffered a head injury, which resulted in him vomiting multiple times over a four-day period, according to the affidavit.