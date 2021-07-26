Woman charged in Walcott hotel theft pleads guilty to lesser charges

A woman who was accused of helping with the theft of $33,000 worth of property from a hotel in Walcott entered a plea agreement last Wednesday that dropped all charges except conspiracy.
Christina Trudeau, 40, of Princeton was taken into custody when she turned herself in on May 17. She was originally charged with first- and second-degree theft and conspiracy.
Trudeau worked at a Comfort Inn in Walcott and was there when Adam Vannoy, a Colorado man who was wanted on federal gun charges, was arrested in the hotel.
Trudeau took Vannoy's possessions home with the help of her husband, John Daniels, 42, on March 26. The couple returned the items after being confronted by police, and they were arrested in May.
Trudeau said she didn't take the items out of malice; her intention was to return them to Vannoy. She maintains after Vannoy was arrested, an ATF officer told her they had collected all of the evidence they needed and she could do whatever she wanted with the rest of Vannoy's belongings.
Trudeau said she wanted to find Vannoy's family and send them the items.
Trudeau pleaded guilty to conspiracy in a written arraignment filed Wednesday. Her sentencing hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. Sept. 30.
Daniels, Trudeau's husband, was also arrested in relation to the theft. He was originally charged with third-degree burglary, conspiracy, first-degree theft and second-degree theft, all felonies. His charges have since been lessened to second-degree theft, conspiracy and operating a vehicle without the owner's consent.
Daniels' next court appearance is scheduled for 1 p.m. Sept. 3.