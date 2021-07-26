Woman charged in Walcott hotel theft pleads guilty to lesser charges

Trudeau said she wanted to find Vannoy's family and send them the items.

Trudeau pleaded guilty to conspiracy in a written arraignment filed Wednesday. Her sentencing hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. Sept. 30.

Daniels, Trudeau's husband, was also arrested in relation to the theft. He was originally charged with third-degree burglary, conspiracy, first-degree theft and second-degree theft, all felonies. His charges have since been lessened to second-degree theft, conspiracy and operating a vehicle without the owner's consent.

Daniels' next court appearance is scheduled for 1 p.m. Sept. 3.