Woman charged with arson for Davenport motel fire

Davenport Police have charged a woman with arson in connection to a motel fire on Jan. 22.

Stephanie File, 35, was taken into custody Monday and charged with first degree arson, along with five other misdemeanors. She is currently being held in the Scott County Jail on a $25,000 bond.

At approximately 7:15 p.m. Jan. 22, Davenport Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire at the Days Inn, 7222 Northwest Blvd. On arrival, crews witnessed light smoke coming from the doorway of room 139.

Crews located a small fire inside the room that was mostly extinguished by the manager with a fire extinguisher. The motel room sustained moderate smoke damage, no other occupants were displaced and the manager on scene was treated for minor smoke inhalation.

During the investigation, it was determined File intentionally set the fire. File was found Monday in an abandoned house on Warren Street and was taken into custody.

The incident remains under investigation by the Davenport Fire Marshal's Office.

