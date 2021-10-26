Woman charged with lighting ex-boyfriend's truck on fire pleads not guilty

Marari Jean Boardman, 38, is charged with one count each of first-degree arson, first-degree criminal mischief and first-degree harassment.

According to the arrest affidavit filed by Clinton Police Officer Rodney Livesay, at 4:47 a.m. Oct. 8, the Clinton Fire Department was dispatched to the 1500 block of Crestline Drive for a vehicle fire.

The pickup was parked about four feet from the garage attached to the house.

The owner of the truck told investigators there were no mechanical issues with the truck and no work had been done on the vehicle recently.

The owner told investigators he was getting ready for work when he heard an explosion and went to his garage. When he opened the door he saw the truck on fire.

The owner told investigators he believed the fire was started by an ex-girlfriend, whom he said was Marari Jean Boardman. He had dated the woman for almost seven years. Boardman had sent texts to the man threatening to, “light you up like a Christmas tree.” She claimed the truck and house would be next.

A neighbor’s security camera was able to video a woman wearing a dress and glasses walking in front of their home at about 4:45 a.m. The truck’s owner was able to identify the woman in the video as Boardman.