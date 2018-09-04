Federal authorities have charged a woman with being in possession of at least 500 grams of a substance containing methamphetamine.
Perla Noemy Perez Gonzales, age and address unavailable, has been charged with knowingly and intentionally possessing and intending to distribute methamphetamine, according to court documents filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of Illinois.
She is alleged to have had the drug on June 1 in Rock Island County, but further details were not provided in the court record. Gonzales was arrested and the case against her unsealed Thursday, court records state.
She has a tentative trial date set for Oct. 29, court records state. Her next hearing is scheduled for Oct. 12.