Woman charged with robbery after wielding scissors to steal cell phone

A woman with a history of misdemeanor and felony theft convictions in Rock Island County is facing a robbery charge after Davenport police said she wielded a pair of scissors to steal another person’s cell phone early Sunday.

Debra Kay Miller, 55, is charged with one count of first-degree robbery. The charge is a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 25 years, 17 ½ of which must be served before parole can be granted.

According to the arrest affidavit filed by Davenport Police Officer Dakota Snyder, at 12:32 a.m. Sunday officers were sent to 1702 Main St. to investigate a robbery.

Miller and the victim were both in the area of the 1600 block of Harrison Street.

The victim allowed Miller to borrow her cell phone. Once Miller had completed her call, she refused to return the cell phone to the victim, which led to a fight between the women.

Miller broke free with the cell phone and armed herself with a pair of scissors and threatened to harm the victim. Miller then fled with the cell phone.

During a first appearance hearing Sunday in Scott County District Court, Magistrate Stephen Wing scheduled a preliminary hearing in the case for Sept. 7.

Miller was being held Sunday night in the Scott County Jail on a $10,000 bond, cash or surety.

According to Rock Island County Circuit Court electronic records, since 2001 Miller has had 11 theft convictions. Three of those convictions were Class A misdemeanors, which under Illinois law carry a possible sentence of up to a year in jail, while eight of them were Class 4 felonies, which carry a possible prison sentence of 1-3 years.