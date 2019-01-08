A former Davenport woman has been arrested on charges alleging she stole more than $8,000 worth of merchandise from Victoria’s Secret in NorthPark Mall over the course of five incidents during October and November.
Willshanique Lashauna Lashay Evans, 18, now of 2532 15th St. Court, Rock Island, is charged with five counts of second-degree theft. The charge is a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of up to five years on each count.
According to arrest affidavits filed by Davenport Police Corporal Joshua Stocking and Officer Justine King, on Oct. 8, at 2:45 p.m. police were dispatched to Victoria’s Secret for a theft investigation. Evans and another person selected $1,463.70 worth of merchandise including leggings and hooded shirts between the two.
Evans and the other person then left the store without paying for the merchandise. The employees of the store new Evans by name and identified has as one of the culprits.
On Oct. 21, at 6:40 p.m., Evans and another person went to Victoria’s Secret again and stole $1,386.90 worth of Pink brand clothing.
A day later, on Oct. 22, at 2:30 p.m., Evans and two other people went back to Victoria’s Secret and picked up “arms full” of Pink brand clothing and left the store. The total value stolen in that heist was $1,770.70.
On Nov. 4 at 2 p.m., Evans was with two other people at Victoria’s Secret and stole $1,409.95 worth of merchandise.
Then on Nov. 29, Victoria’s Secret employees saw Evans steal $2,277.65 worth of miscellaneous clothing from the business. Evans was recognized by an employee of the store and was seen on video. She also was chosen out of a photographic lineup.
The total amount stolen by Evans and her accomplices from Victoria’s Secret is $8,308.90.
Evans has a history of shoplifting according to Scott County District Court records.
Evans was being held Tuesday night in the Scott County Jail on cash-only bonds totaling $25,000, or $5,000 cash-only, per charge.