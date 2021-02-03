Woman charged with stealing money from Quad City Conservation Alliance

A woman was arrested on Jan. 29 for allegedly stealing between $10,000 and $100,000 from the Quad City Conservation Alliance.
Cindy Williams, 61, of Moline, was charged with a single count of theft, according to Rock Island County court records. Williams allegedly took the money between the years of 2019 and 2020 in the form of payroll checks.
Williams had been working as a secretary of the company and regularly paid herself two paychecks in a week, said Rich Miller, who volunteers as QCCA board president. Williams was fired in October after the thefts were discovered, Miller said, adding that the money had not yet been recovered.
"I hope they don't put her in jail," Miller said. He said he hoped instead she ended up in a situation where she could earn money and pay the alliance back over time.
Miller could not say how much money Williams took, but he did say it was considerably more than $10,000.
Miller said he was surprised when the thefts were discovered because Williams had regularly complained to him directly about how the alliance was low on funds.
The expo center was already struggling financially because of the restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic, Miller said, and Williams' theft has added a serious strain to the already tight budget.
Miller said the loss had curtailed a lot of events.
"We're hurting. There's no two ways about it," he said.
Court records state that Williams' bail was set at $5,000, but she was free on a 10% bond of $500 as of Wednesday afternoon. Her next court date is scheduled for Feb. 12.
The Rock Island Police Department is investigating the case. They also confirmed that Williams was an employee at the time of the theft but could not provide more details Wednesday afternoon.
The QCCA is a nonprofit alliance that works to protect and preserve natural resources and enhance the quality of life in the Quad-Cities area, according to its website. The alliance operates the QCCA Expo Center in Rock Island. It hosts several well-known events, including the QCCA Bald Eagle Days, the Quad Cities Farm Show and the QCCA Lawn & Garden Show. The funds from these events are donated to the association's conservation efforts.
— Anthony Watt contributed to this report