Woman charged with vehicular homicide for fatal September crash in Davenport

A woman was arrested Monday afternoon and charged with vehicular homicide in relation to a fatal September car crash in Davenport.

Jasmin A. Matthews, 26, allegedly lost control of her car, a Saturn Aura, when she was traveling east on River Drive on Sept. 7. She crossed the yellow line and hit a truck near Forest Road. The adult passenger of the truck died at the scene, and two children in the Saturn were seriously injured.

A warrant was issued in September by Davenport police to get a blood and urine sample from Matthews. According to the warrant application, officers who responded to the scene could smell alcohol on Matthews' breath. She reportedly admitted to drinking three Twisted Tea alcoholic drinks and smoking marijuana earlier that day.

Vehicular homicide is a class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison. Matthews has also been charged with two counts of child endangerment, a felony, along with two counts of child restraint devices, driving the wrong way on a one-way road, no insurance and OWI first offense, all misdemeanors.

She is currently being held in the Scott County Jail on a cash-only $100,120 bond.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.