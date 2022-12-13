Woman dies after being struck by vehicle on Davenport's East Locust Street

A woman was killed Tuesday after she was struck by a vehicle on Davenport's East Locust Street, police said in a news release.
The crash occurred at 5:32 p.m. in the area of East Locust Street and Bridge Avenue.
Police said the 39-year-old woman was in the roadway west of the Bridge Avenue intersection when she was struck by a 2001 Lexus SUV that was westbound on East Locust Street.
The woman was taken to Genesis Medical Center East, Davenport, where she died.
The crash remains under investigation by the Davenport Police Department.
