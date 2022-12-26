Woman dies after being struck by vehicle

FULTON, Ill. -- One person is dead after being struck by a vehicle Sunday in rural Fulton, Whiteside County Sheriff John Booker said.

The crash occurred at about 6 p.m. on Illinois 84 south of Covell Road.

Whiteside County crash investigators determined that a vehicle was northbound on 84 when it struck a woman pedestrian.

The woman was transported to MercyOne Clinton Medical Center in Clinton, Iowa, where she was pronounced dead.

The identity of the woman was not released late Sunday.

Booker added that it is believed the woman is not from the area.

The crash remains under investigation by the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Department. More information will be released after the investigation is completed.