A Davenport woman is facing charges after police allege she shot a person Saturday morning.

Shalynda Shupree Montgomery, 23, is charged with one count of attempted murder. The charge is a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 25 years.

Montgomery also is charged with willful injury causing serious injury, a Class C felony that carries a prison sentence of 10 years, and going armed with intent, a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.

According to the arrest affidavits filed by Davenport Police Sgt. Brandon Koepke, at 8:03 a.m. officers were sent to 628 W. 63rd St., Apt. 3, to investigate a shooting.

Officers located a victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to Genesis Medical Center-East Campus, Davenport, for treatment.

Multiple 9mm casings were located.

According to the affidavits, Montgomery entered the apartment armed with a 9mm firearm and shot the victim multiple times.

Officers located Montgomery who during a post-Miranda interview admitted to shooting the victim after a brief struggle.

Montgomery was being held Saturday night without bond in the Scott County Jail. She is expected to make a first appearance on the charges Sunday in Scott County District Court when a magistrate will schedule a preliminary hearing in the case and set bond.

Montgomery is currently serving a probation term of one year under Iowa’s deferred adjudication program after pleading guilty on May 12, 2022, to the lesser included charge of fourth-degree theft.

According to the arrest affidavit filed in the case by Davenport Police Officer Corey Hasley, at 3:53 p.m. on Jan. 13, 2021, officers were sent to Walmart at 5811 Elmore Ave. to investigate the report of a theft.

In a post-Miranda interview Montgomery admitted to loading $3,050 onto gift cards and stole $550 in cash from a register. She explained she made the plan with her co-defendant in the case earlier that week.

Montgomery, who then was a Walmart employee, would load money onto gift cards without paying money and then pass the gift cards to the co-defendant in order to make purchases. The total value of the theft was $3,600. Officers confiscated 10 Walmart gift cards from Montgomery’s wallet.

Montgomery had initially been charged with second-degree theft in the case, a Class D felony, before she entered into the plea agreement. She still owes $1,899.11 in fines, court costs and restitution in that case.

As part of her probation and deferred adjudication, Montgomery was to have paid all fines and court costs and to break no laws. A hearing in that case is scheduled for May 12 in District Court.

Montgomery was arrested Jan. 6 for fifth-degree theft while trying underpay for products she was buying at Walmart at 3101 W. Kimberly Road in Davenport.

According to the arrest affidavit filed by Davenport Police Officer Omar Alcala, Montgomery was seen by Walmart loss prevention at the self-checkout miss-scanning items. She paid a total of $68.28 for the items that she had picked up.

Loss prevention found torn bar codes hidden on her person and rescanned all the items. The total amount came to $115.03. She had paid $46.75 less than what she was supposed to pay.

Montgomery pleaded guilty to the charge. She still owes $227.50 in fines and court costs in that case.