EAST MOLINE — Charges have been filed against a woman after a toddler was left alone Tuesday in East Moline.
At about 11:50 a.m. Tuesday, East Moline Police received a call from the 1200 block of 49th Avenue Court that a toddler had been left alone in an apartment, according to East Moline Police Capt. Darren Gault.
Police arrived at Crowne Forest Apartments and discovered a 13-month old toddler asleep and alone in an apartment, Gault said. Police began an investigation to locate the parent and called an ambulance to check the child's medical welfare. EMS found the child to be unharmed.
The child's mother, Sabrina Moore, 39, returned to the apartment while police were still on scene, Gault said. It was determined the child had been left alone for about 39 minutes.
East Moline Police contacted the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services. A DCFS investigator and an East Moline Police detective were assigned to the case.
On Thursday, the Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office approved criminal charges against Moore for endangering the life or health of a child, a Class A misdemeanor. The charge alleges Moore knowingly caused the child to be placed in circumstances that endangered its life or health.
A warrant was issued for Moore's arrest and she was taken into custody by East Moline Police officers around 4 p.m. Thursday at her residence, according to Gault. She was held in the Rock Island County jail in lieu of $3,000 bond.
Gault said people who suspect a child has been harmed or is at risk of being harmed by abuse or neglect can call a 24-hour Child Abuse Hotline at 800-252-2873 or TTY 1-800-358-5117.