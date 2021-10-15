Woman facing arson charge for allegedly setting ex-boyfriend's pickup on fire

A Savanna, Illinois, woman is facing arson charges in Clinton County after she allegedly set fire to an ex-boyfriend’s pickup.
Marari Jean Boardman, 38, is charged with one count of first-degree arson. The charge is a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 25 years.
Boardman also is charged with first-degree criminal mischief, a Class C felony that carries a prison sentence of 10 years, and first-degree harassment, an aggravated misdemeanor that carries a prison sentence of two years.
According to the arrest affidavit filed by Clinton Police Officer Rodney Livesay, at 4:47 a.m. Oct. 8, the Clinton Fire Department was dispatched to the 1500 block of Crestline Drive for a vehicle fire.
Upon arrival, Clinton firefighters found a 2014 gray Ford F150 on fire.
The pickup was parked about four feet from the garage attached to the house.
The owner of the truck told investigators there were no mechanical issues with the truck and no work had been done on the vehicle recently.
The owner told investigators he was getting ready for work when he heard an explosion and went to his garage. When he opened the door he saw the truck on fire.
The owner told investigators he believed the fire was started by an ex-girlfriend, whom he said was Marari Jean Boardman. He had dated the woman for almost seven years. Boardman had sent texts to the man threatening to, “light you up like a Christmas tree.” She claimed the truck and house would be next.
A neighbor’s security camera was able to video a woman wearing a dress and glasses walking in front of their home at about 4:45 a.m. The truck’s owner was able to identify the woman in the video as Boardman.
Boardman was arrested Tuesday on a fugitive warrant by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department, according to Carroll County Circuit Court electronic records. Boardman initially contested extradition during a hearing Wednesday in Circuit Court. She then waived extradition on Thursday and was taken to the Clinton County Jail that day.
Boardman was being held Friday night in the Clinton County Jail on a $25,000 cash-only bond.
A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for Friday in Clinton County District Court.