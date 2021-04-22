Woman files not guilty plea for death of baby in her day care

A woman arrested April 15 for the alleged murder of a baby in her day care has pleaded not guilty and waived her right to a speedy trial in a written arraignment filed Tuesday in the Scott County court system.
Angela Marxen, 55, was arrested Thursday, April 15, and charged with murder in the first degree, a Class A felony; child endangerment resulting in death, a Class B felony; and child endangerment, an aggravated misdemeanor.
According to a release from LeClaire Police Chief Shane Themas, LeClaire officers found the 5-month-old girl unresponsive with labored breathing at Marxen's in-home day care on Feb. 5, 2020. The officers had been dispatched to the day care at about 3:15 pm for an "infant in distress."
The baby was transported to a local hospital, then airlifted to Stead Family Children's Hospital in Iowa City, where doctors discovered she had a fractured skull and a brain bleed.
She died four days later, on Feb. 9.
Marxen was the homeowner and sole day care provider for the residence, and responsible for the infant's care at the time, according to LeClaire Police.
An autopsy found the official cause of death was blunt-force injuries to the head. Because of the severity of the injuries, LeClaire Police and the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigations began a criminal investigation that lasted 14 months. The investigation determined the injuries that caused the infant's death were not accidental.
Marxen allegedly told police shortly before the baby died that she dropped the child while carrying her, court records state.
Neither the records nor the news release from LeClaire stated what specific evidence led to the determination that the injuries were not accidental.