Woman files not guilty plea for death of baby in her daycare

An autopsy found the official cause of death was blunt force injuries to the head. Because of the severity of the injuries, LeClaire Police and the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigations began a criminal investigation that lasted 14 months. The investigation determined the injuries that caused the infant's death were not accidental.

Marxen allegedly told police shortly before the baby died that she dropped the child while carrying her, court records state.

Neither the records nor the news release from LeClaire stated what specific evidence led to the determination that the injuries were not accidental.