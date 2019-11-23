Woman found dead in Moline appears to have died from stabbing

A woman found dead in a Moline home after being reported missing appears to have been stabbed to death, according to the Rock Island County Coroner's Office.

Jordan Burroughs (Murphy), 37, was found dead Thursday at the home, at 2914 44th St., Moline, according to authorities. She had been missing since late October. A missing persons report was filed Wednesday with the Moline Police Department.

Preliminary results of an autopsy indicated Burroughs died from multiple stab wounds, Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson said Saturday morning. Results of toxicology tests were pending and the case was still under investigation.

Investigators searched the home Burroughs shared with her boyfriend, Kyle L. Dykeman, 38, on Thursday, police said. Officers found significant evidence, and later found Burroughs’ body in the garage.

At 6 p.m. Thursday, an arrest warrant was issued for first-degree murder and concealment of a homicidal death.

Moline had Dykeman under surveillance, and at 8 p.m. asked Davenport police to arrest Dykeman at Relax Inn, 3610 N. Brady St. When police entered the room they found Dykeman dead.

Police say he killed himself.