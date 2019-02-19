A judge has ruled that a Chicago woman charged in the death of her 5-year-old son Ja'Shawn Bussell in Davenport last year is not competent to stand trial.
In a written order filed Monday, District Court Judge Thomas Reidel wrote that Jacqueline M. Rambert is suffering from a mental disorder that prevents her from appreciating the charge, understanding the proceedings or assisting effectively in her defense.
He ordered that she will receive restoration treatment — which may include prescribing and administering medication — at the Iowa Medical and Classification Center Forensic Psychiatric Hospital in Coralville.
Reports on her progress in the restoration process will be made to the judge every 30 days, according to the order. The report will state whether it appears Rambert can be restored to competency in a reasonable amount of time.
Rambert, 25, and co-defendant Tre D. Henderson, 27, also of Chicago, are charged with first-degree murder, child endangerment-multiple acts, and child endangerment resulting in death.
On April 27, Rambert called 911 because her son was choking and unresponsive, according to an arrest affidavit.
He was taken to Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, Davenport and later airlifted to University Hospitals, Iowa City with life-threatening injuries.
Ja'Shawn died May 1.
An autopsy determined he died from complications of blunt force injuries of the head. The autopsy also revealed numerous injuries of the torso and extremities, including multiple healing rib fractures and contusions of the diaphragm.
The two were caregivers of the boy and "knowingly acted in a manner which created substantial risk to the child's safety," according to the affidavit, and were the sole occupants of a Davenport apartment where the injuries occurred and would have knowledge "that the abuse and injuries were occurring."
Rambert was arrested in Chicago in August. Henderson was arrested in Indiana.
Her attorney, Miguel Puentes, filed a motion Dec. 3 to determine Rambert’s competency. He said in the motion that she was evaluated in November by Dr. Kirk Witherspoon, a Moline-based clinical psychologist.
Witherspoon, after a full assessment and report, made the recommendation that Rambert “be regarded as not competent for trial,” Puentes said in the motion.
Assistant Scott County Attorney Nathan Repp filed a motion Dec. 4 for Rambert to be evaluated by a state psychiatrist at the Forensic Psychiatric Hospital. Reidel granted the motion on Dec. 19, court records show.