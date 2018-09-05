A woman accused of providing drugs to a Moline man who later suffered a fatal overdose was sentenced to four years Wednesday.
Kayla C. Kundert, 26, of Waunakee, Wis., was sentenced by Judge Frank Fuhr in Rock Island County Court to four years on a count of delivery of a controlled substance. She is accused of providing Manuel A. Rico, 30, of Moline, less than 15 grams of heroin on Dec. 9 near Harold’s Landing, a Moline park on the Rock River. Rico died not long after, and his cause of death was determined to be an overdose of Fentanyl, a powerful opioid.
With day-for-day credit and time already served, she is expected to serve about two years.
Kundert was initially charged with drug-induced homicide in relation to Rico's death, but made an agreement with prosecutors. She pleaded guilty to the delivery charge in June, and the homicide charge was dropped.
The sentencing range for the delivery charge -- a Class 1 Felony -- is four to 15 years.
