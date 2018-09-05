A woman accused of providing drugs to a Moline man who later suffered a fatal overdose was sentenced Wednesday to four years in prison.
Kayla C. Kundert, 26, of Waunakee, Wisconsin, was sentenced by Judge Frank Fuhr in Rock Island County Court on a count of delivery of a controlled substance. She is accused of providing Manuel A. Rico, 30, of Moline, less than 15 grams of heroin on Dec. 9, 2017, near Harold’s Landing, a Moline park on the Rock River.
Soon after, Rico was found unresponsive in the Motel 6, 2501 52nd Ave., Moline, and later died. His cause of death was ruled an overdose of Fentanyl, a powerful opioid.
Kundert, initially charged with drug-induced homicide, made an agreement with prosecutors. The homicide charge was dropped and she pleaded guilty to the delivery charge in June. The sentencing range for the lesser charge is four to 15 years. With day-for-day credit and time already served, she is expected to serve about two years.
John McCooley, assistant Rock Island County state’s attorney, and Dan Dalton, Kundert's defense attorney, made arguments about the appropriate length of Kundert's sentence.
McCooley argued for a longer sentence, but also said both Kundert and Rico — who were married, but estranged — made mistakes. She brought the drugs, but Rico took them. Either one of them could have made different choices that would have created a different outcome that night.
A longer sentence would also give her the opportunity to get treatment for her addiction and work on her life before returning to her daughter's, he said.
Dalton argued for the minimum, saying a stiffer penalty would send the wrong message. People who found themselves in a situation similar to Kundert's would be less likely to get help for fear of going to prison.
He also argued Rico asked her to bring the heroin and Kundert did not know it contained Fentanyl.
Kundert read a statement. She apologized and said she never meant for any of it to happen.
She wished that she or Rico had had the strength to get away from drug use and said she lost somebody on Dec. 9 too.
"Losing him was the hardest thing I've had to go through," she said.